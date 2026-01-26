© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - John Durazo, Lead Wealth Advisor at Yuma & Imperial Valley Wealth Management

By Jonny Porter
Published January 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM MST
Yuma native John Durazo is a Lead Wealth Advisor at Yuma & Imperial Valley Wealth Management. Initially joining the company in 2018 as an intern, John is passionate about helping people understand money in a way that actually makes sense, especially when it comes to inflation, saving strategies, and building long-term financial independence. Outside of work, John stays involved in the community through nonprofit boards like United Way of Yuma, serves at Church for the City on the production team, and he’s heading into a big season of life with his wedding coming up in February.

