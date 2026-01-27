© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Jeff Byrd talks about Operation STOP SCAMS

By Jonny Porter,
Veronica Shorr
Published January 27, 2026 at 2:12 PM MST
Jeff Byrd is a longtime Yuma community leader who’s worn a lot of hats over the years, from financial services to nonprofit board service. Jeff recently joined the Avenir Financial team. He’s been deeply involved in causes that matter locally, including food insecurity and community support, and today he’s back on the show to talk about something new he’s been working on. This conversation gives Jeff space to share what sparked it, why it matters, and how it connects back to Yuma. Operation: Stop Scams will be presented on Tuesday, February 3rd at the Yuma Main Library.

What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?BankingScamsscammers
Jonny Porter
Veronica Shorr
