What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio-Jose Montoya, DJ KM7 & Yuma Faithfuls president

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published March 12, 2026 at 1:07 PM MST
Jose Montoya, better known as DJ KM7, is the owner of J Remix Entertainment and a longtime part of Yuma’s music scene.

Born in Salinas, Calif. and raised in Yuma, Jose discovered his love for DJing while attending school and began spinning at house parties and bars in the late 2000s. What started as a passion for music has grown into a full-time career. Today he DJs everything from weddings and school dances to block parties, fundraisers, and tailgate events.

He’s also the DJ for the Yuma Faithfuls, the local San Francisco 49ers fan chapter, bringing energy to their watch parties every football season.

What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?NFLYuma music
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
