What's Up Yuma? Radio-Jose Montoya, DJ KM7 & Yuma Faithfuls president

Jose Montoya, better known as DJ KM7, is the owner of J Remix Entertainment and a longtime part of Yuma’s music scene.

Born in Salinas, Calif. and raised in Yuma, Jose discovered his love for DJing while attending school and began spinning at house parties and bars in the late 2000s. What started as a passion for music has grown into a full-time career. Today he DJs everything from weddings and school dances to block parties, fundraisers, and tailgate events.

He’s also the DJ for the Yuma Faithfuls, the local San Francisco 49ers fan chapter, bringing energy to their watch parties every football season.