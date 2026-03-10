© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Attitude Pro Wrestling is Yuma's own promotion

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published March 10, 2026 at 12:45 PM MST
What's Up Yuma host Jonny Porter, Attitude Pro Wrestling's Black Lavender (aka Aaron Johnson), Heavyweight Champion J.P. James (aka James Ihle), commentator Eric Longoria and co-host/KAWC reporter Victor Calderón.

OH YEAH!

On today's episode of What's Up Yuma Radio, co-host Victor Calderón gets to nerd out on pro wrestling.

We'll introduce you to Attitude Pro Wrestling, Yuma's own wrestling promotion.

Pro wrestling fans in Yuma do travel to shows in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego and Los Angeles but now there's a local group putting on fun, affordable shows for the whole family.

APW's next show is "Misfortune" on Friday, March 27 at Z Fun Factory.

We spoke with APW wrestlers Black Lavender (aka Aaron Johnson) and Heavyweight Champion JP James (aka James Ihle) and commentator Eric Longoria.

Jonny and Victor share how they grew up watching wrestlers like The Ultimate Warrior, Bret "Hitman" Hart and The Rock. Victor and his dad went to WWF shows in northern California and he's still watching today.

Eric “LG” Longoria is a United States Army veteran, author and public speaker who shares his personal journey from survival to self-knowing. After transitioning from military service into civilian life as a husband and father, Eric began exploring deeper questions about identity, purpose, and personal transformation. He now works with professionals who are ready to move beyond survival mode and reconnect with who they truly are. In addition to his writing and speaking, Eric recently stepped into the world of professional wrestling as a commentator with APW, where he brings both his insight and a lighter, more entertaining side of himself to the broadcast alongside wrestlers J.P. James and Black Lavender.

Tickets to the next event can be purchased online. It will take place at Z Fun Factory in Yuma.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
