What's Up Yuma? Radio - Attitude Pro Wrestling is Yuma's own promotion

OH YEAH!

On today's episode of What's Up Yuma Radio, co-host Victor Calderón gets to nerd out on pro wrestling.

We'll introduce you to Attitude Pro Wrestling, Yuma's own wrestling promotion.

Pro wrestling fans in Yuma do travel to shows in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego and Los Angeles but now there's a local group putting on fun, affordable shows for the whole family.

APW's next show is "Misfortune" on Friday, March 27 at Z Fun Factory.

We spoke with APW wrestlers Black Lavender (aka Aaron Johnson) and Heavyweight Champion JP James (aka James Ihle) and commentator Eric Longoria.

Jonny and Victor share how they grew up watching wrestlers like The Ultimate Warrior, Bret "Hitman" Hart and The Rock. Victor and his dad went to WWF shows in northern California and he's still watching today.

Eric “LG” Longoria is a United States Army veteran, author and public speaker who shares his personal journey from survival to self-knowing. After transitioning from military service into civilian life as a husband and father, Eric began exploring deeper questions about identity, purpose, and personal transformation. He now works with professionals who are ready to move beyond survival mode and reconnect with who they truly are. In addition to his writing and speaking, Eric recently stepped into the world of professional wrestling as a commentator with APW, where he brings both his insight and a lighter, more entertaining side of himself to the broadcast alongside wrestlers J.P. James and Black Lavender.

Tickets to the next event can be purchased online. It will take place at Z Fun Factory in Yuma.