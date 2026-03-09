What's Up Yuma? Radio - Nicholas Foley, Host of 'All Things Considered' at KAWC

Nicholas Foley was born and raised in Spokane, Washington and served in the U.S. Navy from 2015 to 2020 as a Mass Communication Specialist aboard the USS Carl Vinson, where he worked in the ship’s media department producing photography, video, and journalism content for the Navy. After leaving the military he discovered a passion for cooking while continuing to use his media skills creating promotional content for restaurants. Nicholas later moved to Yuma with his wife Hannah and enrolled at Arizona Western College, where he is graduating this semester with degrees in Media Arts and Television Production. He currently works as a part-time host for All Things Considered at KAWC and will soon continue his education at Arizona State University pursuing a BA in Media Arts and Sciences with an emphasis in education. He joins us to talk about his unique journey through military media, culinary work, radio, and what’s next as he continues building his career in storytelling.
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.