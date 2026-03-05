© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - 60th Anniversary Yuma Airshow, we are all invited

By Victor Calderón,
Alice Ferris
Published March 5, 2026 at 3:04 PM MST
Today was a TAKEOVER SHOW!

Capt. Owen VanWyck and Joseph Gonzales came to invite us to the 60th Anniversary Yuma Airshow.

Capt. VanWyck serves as the Communications Strategy & Operations Officer at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, and Mr. Gonzales is the Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) Yuma Marketing Department Manager. The airshow is the only open-to-the-public event at MCAS Yuma each year. Preferred seating tickets are selling out fast. The full schedule is online.

Tags
What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?Arizona Western College Basketball
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Alice Ferris
Alice Ferris, MBA, CFRE, ACFRE, has served as KAWC's Development Director since January 2006. She has more than thirty years of professional fundraising experience, not including her start as the "human bubble machine" during Lawrence Welk pledge breaks at Wisconsin Public Television in Madison, Wisconsin.
