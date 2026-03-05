© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- AWC Men's Basketball hosts playoff game tonight

By Victor Calderón,
Alice Ferris
Published March 5, 2026 at 2:51 PM MST
Arizona Western hosts Southern Nevada at 7- Go Matadors! We spoke with Coach Kyle Isaacs, named conference coach of the year, and forward Paora Winitana of New Zealand.

Today was a takeover show! KAWC's Victor Calderón fills in for Jonny Porter. Victor is joined by KAWC development director Alice Ferris.

Kyle Isaacs is the head men’s basketball coach at Arizona Western College. He spent 12 years in Yuma as an assistant, first under Kelly Green and then next to Charles Harral. Coach Isaacs was recently named Coach of the Year for his hard work and ability to produce champions. He came to promote the Region 1 Semi-Finals, which is at "The House" tonight at 7 p.m. You can watch the game in person at AWC, livestream or On-demand.

Paora Winitana is a sophomore forward on the AWC men’s basketball team, known for his leadership skills both on and off the court. Coach Isaacs says that Paora is wise beyond his years. His teammates and coaches appreciate the "Wisdom of P."

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Alice Ferris
Alice Ferris, MBA, CFRE, ACFRE, has served as KAWC's Development Director since January 2006. She has more than thirty years of professional fundraising experience, not including her start as the "human bubble machine" during Lawrence Welk pledge breaks at Wisconsin Public Television in Madison, Wisconsin.
