What's Up Yuma? Radio- AWC Men's Basketball hosts playoff game tonight

Today was a takeover show! KAWC's Victor Calderón fills in for Jonny Porter. Victor is joined by KAWC development director Alice Ferris.

Kyle Isaacs is the head men’s basketball coach at Arizona Western College. He spent 12 years in Yuma as an assistant, first under Kelly Green and then next to Charles Harral. Coach Isaacs was recently named Coach of the Year for his hard work and ability to produce champions. He came to promote the Region 1 Semi-Finals, which is at "The House" tonight at 7 p.m. You can watch the game in person at AWC, livestream or On-demand.

Paora Winitana is a sophomore forward on the AWC men’s basketball team, known for his leadership skills both on and off the court. Coach Isaacs says that Paora is wise beyond his years. His teammates and coaches appreciate the "Wisdom of P."