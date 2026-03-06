What's Up Yuma? Radio - Bobbie Jo Daily

Bobbie Jo Daily is a lifelong Yuma resident and a dedicated public servant with 15 years of experience working in the Yuma County Clerk of Superior Court’s office. Her campaign, “Rooted in Experience,” reflects the years she has spent helping residents navigate the court system with professionalism, integrity, and compassion. Deeply connected to the community, Bobbie Jo is also a volunteer with Special Olympics and an advocate for the special needs community, inspired by her sister Amber and brother-in-law Justin. She joins us to talk about growing up in Yuma, her years of service inside the court system, and why she’s running to become the next Clerk of Superior Court for Yuma County.
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.