What's Up Yuma? Radio - Carly Sandoval

Carly Sandoval was raised in the Somerton and Gadsden area where she grew up working on her family farm and raising pigs in 4-H, experiences that shaped her work ethic and commitment to service. With more than 15 years of experience in the Justice Court system, Carly currently serves as an Initial Appearance Master and Hearing Officer and helps oversee court operations for Yuma Justice Court. She is now running for Justice of the Peace for Yuma County Precinct 1. Carly joins us to talk about her upbringing in the agricultural community, her career in the justice system, and her vision for serving the people of Yuma County.
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.