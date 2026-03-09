What's Up Yuma? Radio - Alexandria Urias, Instructor and Administrative Assistant at Ballet Yuma

Alexandria Urias is an alumna of Ballet Yuma and now serves as the organization’s Administrative Assistant, bringing nearly three decades of dance experience and more than a decade of teaching to her work. In 2013 she earned a prestigious scholarship to The Ailey School in New York, the official school of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which expanded her training and led to years of teaching, performing, and choreographing across the country. After working in cities including Charlotte, Scottsdale, and Los Angeles, Alexandria has returned home to Yuma where she now helps lead Ballet Yuma into its next chapter while teaching students of all ages through Yuma Ballet Academy. She joins us to talk about her lifelong connection to Ballet Yuma, her journey through the professional dance world, and her passion for making the arts more accessible in the Yuma community.
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.