What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Yuma videographer Ricardo "Doza" Mendoza

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published March 10, 2026 at 12:29 PM MST
Ricardo “Doza” Mendoza is the founder of ShotByDoza, a Yuma-based video creator helping local businesses stay visible in their community through simple, consistent video content.

After noticing that many great businesses struggled to keep up with social media, Doza began working with owners to help them tell their story online in a way that feels real and easy to understand. Through planning, filming, and editing weekly content, he highlights the people behind the business and the work they do every day.

Today, Doza works with businesses across Yuma and Imperial Valley, helping them stay connected with their customers and grow through video.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
