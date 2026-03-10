What's Up Yuma? Radio - Yuma videographer Ricardo “Doza” Mendoza

Ricardo “Doza” Mendoza is the founder of ShotByDoza, a Yuma-based video creator helping local businesses stay visible in their community through simple, consistent video content.

After noticing that many great businesses struggled to keep up with social media, Doza began working with owners to help them tell their story online in a way that feels real and easy to understand. Through planning, filming, and editing weekly content, he highlights the people behind the business and the work they do every day.

Today, Doza works with businesses across Yuma and Imperial Valley, helping them stay connected with their customers and grow through video.