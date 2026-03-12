© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Diane Hillegass talks about Fan-Quest

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published March 12, 2026 at 12:48 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Diane Hillegass has been the owner of Fan-Quest Comics and Games. for over 35 years.

Diane Hillegass has been a fixture in Yuma’s gaming and comic community for decades as the owner of Fan-Quest Comics and Games. Originally from Maryland, Diane moved to Yuma in 1985 and later opened Fan-Quest with her brother in 1990. What began as a gaming space for Dungeons & Dragons and Battletech evolved into Yuma’s go-to spot for comics, tabletop games, tournaments, and community events.

Diane has built more than just a store — she’s created a hub for gamers and collectors while also giving back through charity drives, including monthly fundraising drawings and events like the upcoming charity auction supporting Penny’s Pantry and the Humane Society.

Tags
What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?ComicsMarvel ComicsDungeons and Dragons
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Latest Episodes