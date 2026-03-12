What's Up Yuma? Radio - Diane Hillegass talks about Fan-Quest

Diane Hillegass has been a fixture in Yuma’s gaming and comic community for decades as the owner of Fan-Quest Comics and Games. Originally from Maryland, Diane moved to Yuma in 1985 and later opened Fan-Quest with her brother in 1990. What began as a gaming space for Dungeons & Dragons and Battletech evolved into Yuma’s go-to spot for comics, tabletop games, tournaments, and community events.

Diane has built more than just a store — she’s created a hub for gamers and collectors while also giving back through charity drives, including monthly fundraising drawings and events like the upcoming charity auction supporting Penny’s Pantry and the Humane Society.