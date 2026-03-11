What's Up Yuma? Radio - Tanya Camarillo supports Yuma County businesswomen

Tanya Camarillo is the founder of Yuma Boss Babes, a growing community that began with just 27 women at what was originally planned as a one-time gathering. After that first event, the women asked for more—and what started as a single meetup has now grown into a network of more than 220 women across Yuma who come together to support, encourage, and collaborate with one another.

Yuma Boss Babes has become more than a networking group, creating a space where women connect on a genuine level while uplifting each other’s personal and professional journeys. The community was recently recognized with 3rd place in the Yuma’s Best awards.