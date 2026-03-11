© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Tanya Camarillo supports Yuma County businesswomen

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published March 11, 2026 at 12:34 PM MST
Tanya Camarillo is the founder of Yuma Boss Babes, a growing community that began with just 27 women at what was originally planned as a one-time gathering. After that first event, the women asked for more—and what started as a single meetup has now grown into a network of more than 220 women across Yuma who come together to support, encourage, and collaborate with one another.

Yuma Boss Babes has become more than a networking group, creating a space where women connect on a genuine level while uplifting each other’s personal and professional journeys. The community was recently recognized with 3rd place in the Yuma’s Best awards.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
