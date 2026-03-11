What's Up Yuma? Radio - Araceli Aquino helps Arizona Youth stand up and speak out

Araceli Aquino is a Latina, bilingual communications strategist and Yuma local who currently serves as the Communications Manager for Rural Arizona Engagement (RAZE) and Rural Arizona Action. In her role, Araceli leads digital strategy, storytelling, and media outreach to help ensure resources and information reach rural communities across Arizona. Her work focuses on advocacy, civic engagement, and political education, with a strong emphasis on using multimedia storytelling and branding to connect with younger audiences and engage Gen Z in rural communities.

Rural Arizona Action will host a free mental Health Forum on Saturday, April 18 at Arizona Western College.