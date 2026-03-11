© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Araceli Aquino helps Arizona Youth stand up and speak out

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published March 11, 2026 at 12:35 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Araceli Aquino is a Latina, bilingual communications strategist and Yuma local who currently serves as the Communications Manager for Rural Arizona Engagement (RAZE) and Rural Arizona Action. In her role, Araceli leads digital strategy, storytelling, and media outreach to help ensure resources and information reach rural communities across Arizona. Her work focuses on advocacy, civic engagement, and political education, with a strong emphasis on using multimedia storytelling and branding to connect with younger audiences and engage Gen Z in rural communities.
Rural Arizona Action will host a free mental Health Forum on Saturday, April 18 at Arizona Western College.

Tags
What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Latest Episodes