What's Up Yuma? Radio - Araceli Rodriguez, Partner at Walsma & Rodriguez, P.C. Law Firm

Araceli Rodriguez is a partner at the law firm of Walsma & Rodriguez, P.C. and has been practicing law in the Yuma area for nearly a decade. Born and raised in Somerton, she went on to earn a degree from Stanford University before returning home to work for a Member of Congress. She later earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Arizona College of Law, where she focused on water law and environmental policy, including work with the Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division in Washington, D.C. Today, Araceli’s practice focuses on probate and trust administration, real property matters and advising local business clients. She also serves as a Hearing Officer for the City of Yuma and is known for helping clients clearly understand their legal rights while guiding them through complex legal issues.
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.