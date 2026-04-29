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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Allyse Rust, owner, Vida Holistic Healing

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published April 29, 2026 at 1:40 PM MST
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Allyse Rust is the owner of Vida Holistic Healing in Yuma.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Allyse Rust is the owner of Vida Holistic Healing in Yuma.

Allyse Rust is the owner of Vida Holistic Healing in Yuma.

Rust was born in Yuma, lived in Guatemala and Costa Rica as a child and later graduated from Cibola High School in 2006. She graduated from the massage therapy program at Arizona Western College in 2010.

Since graduating, Rust worked at multiple day spas and chiropractors in the Phoenix area and then moved back to Yuma in October 2017 when she was pregnant with her first born.

In October 2021, Rust opened Vida Holistic Healing, which she says is Yuma's first full service holistic wellness center. Vida offers massage therapy, Reiki, sound therapy (sound baths), chakra balancing, meditation, reflexology, bio field harmonization therapy and more. The business has been named Yuma's Best for the last three years and Rust said she is extremely proud of that.

The VHH team is made up of three women who are passionate about holistic health and helping people to heal from the inside out in a natural and safe way.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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