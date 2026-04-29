What's Up Yuma? Radio- Allyse Rust, owner, Vida Holistic Healing

Allyse Rust is the owner of Vida Holistic Healing in Yuma.

Rust was born in Yuma, lived in Guatemala and Costa Rica as a child and later graduated from Cibola High School in 2006. She graduated from the massage therapy program at Arizona Western College in 2010.

Since graduating, Rust worked at multiple day spas and chiropractors in the Phoenix area and then moved back to Yuma in October 2017 when she was pregnant with her first born.

In October 2021, Rust opened Vida Holistic Healing, which she says is Yuma's first full service holistic wellness center. Vida offers massage therapy, Reiki, sound therapy (sound baths), chakra balancing, meditation, reflexology, bio field harmonization therapy and more. The business has been named Yuma's Best for the last three years and Rust said she is extremely proud of that.

The VHH team is made up of three women who are passionate about holistic health and helping people to heal from the inside out in a natural and safe way.