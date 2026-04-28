What's Up Yuma? Radio- Marci Sanchez, incoming principal at Yuma High

Marci Sanchez is the incoming principal at Yuma High School.

Sanchez is a proud Yuma Criminal alum and spent the past four years as an assistant principal at Yuma High before she becomes the next principal on July 1.

She said she has taught at Yuma HS as well as San Luis and Kofa high schools.

Sanchez told us she wants to highlight the great work being done by Yuma High students, faculty and staff to the greater Yuma community.

Go Criminals!