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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Marci Sanchez, incoming principal at Yuma High

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published April 28, 2026 at 2:24 PM MST
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Marci Sanchez, incoming principal at Yuma High School
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Marci Sanchez, incoming principal at Yuma High School

Marci Sanchez is the incoming principal at Yuma High School.

Sanchez is a proud Yuma Criminal alum and spent the past four years as an assistant principal at Yuma High before she becomes the next principal on July 1.

She said she has taught at Yuma HS as well as San Luis and Kofa high schools.

Sanchez told us she wants to highlight the great work being done by Yuma High students, faculty and staff to the greater Yuma community.

Go Criminals!

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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