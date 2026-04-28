Transitional Living Center Recovery invites you to Recovery Palooza

Berenice Ortiz is a health care coordinator at Colorado River Behavioral Health System and Angel Herrera is a peer support specialist.

They joined What's Up Yuma to talk about Transitional Living Center Recovery and invite you to the free 14th Annual Recovery Palooza from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Carver Park in Yuma.

According to its website, TLC Recovery (TLCR) was founded by a group of men and women in recovery from drug and alcohol addictions along with mental illness and frustrated with the lack of support and guidance after treatment. TLCR was formed to help others with the challenging transitions from drug and alcohol treatment and mental illness to rewarding lives.

Ortiz and Herrera shared their own stories from addiction and prison to coming out on the other side and helping others.