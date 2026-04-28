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What's Up Yuma? Radio

Transitional Living Center Recovery invites you to Recovery Palooza

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published April 28, 2026 at 2:12 PM MST
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Berenice Ortiz, left, and Angel Herrera of Transitional Living Center Recovery in Yuma.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Berenice Ortiz, left, and Angel Herrera of Transitional Living Center Recovery in Yuma.

Berenice Ortiz is a health care coordinator at Colorado River Behavioral Health System and Angel Herrera is a peer support specialist.

They joined What's Up Yuma to talk about Transitional Living Center Recovery and invite you to the free 14th Annual Recovery Palooza from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Carver Park in Yuma.

According to its website, TLC Recovery (TLCR) was founded by a group of men and women in recovery from drug and alcohol addictions along with mental illness and frustrated with the lack of support and guidance after treatment. TLCR was formed to help others with the challenging transitions from drug and alcohol treatment and mental illness to rewarding lives.

Ortiz and Herrera shared their own stories from addiction and prison to coming out on the other side and helping others.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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