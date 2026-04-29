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What's Up Yuma? Radio

Sabrina Molina started Mamas and Minis of Yuma and Desert Babes Bold

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published April 29, 2026 at 1:55 PM MST
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Sabrina Molina started Mamas and Minis of Yuma and Desert Babes Bold.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Sabrina Molina started Mamas and Minis of Yuma and Desert Babes Bold.

Sabrina Molina started both Walking Moms of Yuma and Desert Babes Bold, which sells stylish baby bows and trucker hats for kids and adults.

Molina said she is a 27-year-old stay-at-home mom to a newly turned 3-year-old and an almost 2-year-old, plus two amazing bonus kids. Recently, she started her own small business and also created a moms group here in Yuma called Walking Moms of Yuma. The name just changed to Mamas and Minis of Yuma since they’ve grown into more than walks. They host events and playdates now.

Molina teamed up with her friend Savannah, who she's known since middle school in San Diego.

Molina started both Desert Babes Bold and Walking Moms during a time when she said she was navigating postpartum anxiety and depression.

"Motherhood can feel incredibly isolating, especially when you don’t have a built-in support system," she said. "Since I didn’t grow up in Yuma, I often felt alone and I never wanted another mom to feel that way. Creating a sense of community, a village became so important to me, so I built one."

"Desert Babes Bold started as something just for me an outlet during nap times that brought me joy and gave me purpose," Molina said. "It’s been amazing to watch it grow through pop-ups around Yuma and to see the supportive community that’s formed around both my business and Walking Moms."

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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