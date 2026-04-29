Sabrina Molina started Mamas and Minis of Yuma and Desert Babes Bold.

Sabrina Molina started both Walking Moms of Yuma and Desert Babes Bold, which sells stylish baby bows and trucker hats for kids and adults.

Molina said she is a 27-year-old stay-at-home mom to a newly turned 3-year-old and an almost 2-year-old, plus two amazing bonus kids. Recently, she started her own small business and also created a moms group here in Yuma called Walking Moms of Yuma. The name just changed to Mamas and Minis of Yuma since they’ve grown into more than walks. They host events and playdates now.

Molina teamed up with her friend Savannah, who she's known since middle school in San Diego.

Molina started both Desert Babes Bold and Walking Moms during a time when she said she was navigating postpartum anxiety and depression.

"Motherhood can feel incredibly isolating, especially when you don’t have a built-in support system," she said. "Since I didn’t grow up in Yuma, I often felt alone and I never wanted another mom to feel that way. Creating a sense of community, a village became so important to me, so I built one."

"Desert Babes Bold started as something just for me an outlet during nap times that brought me joy and gave me purpose," Molina said. "It’s been amazing to watch it grow through pop-ups around Yuma and to see the supportive community that’s formed around both my business and Walking Moms."