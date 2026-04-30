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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - George Flores, Jr. makes some 'Yuma Noize'

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published April 30, 2026 at 1:36 PM MST
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George Flores, Jr. grew up in the Yuma music scene alongside his father George Flores, Sr., who's with the reggae band UpRoot.

George Jr. came to talk about Yuma Noize, which hosts local artist showcases in Yuma, including open mic nights for singers and stand up comedians.

He also spoke about growing up with friends at Yuma High School, filming skits and posting them on YouTube. One of his longtime friends is Eduardo Franco, who played Argyle on the Netflix hit "Stranger Things."

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What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?Yuma musiciansYuma music sceneMusic
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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