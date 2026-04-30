What's Up Yuma? Radio - George Flores, Jr. makes some 'Yuma Noize'

George Flores, Jr. grew up in the Yuma music scene alongside his father George Flores, Sr., who's with the reggae band UpRoot.

George Jr. came to talk about Yuma Noize, which hosts local artist showcases in Yuma, including open mic nights for singers and stand up comedians.

He also spoke about growing up with friends at Yuma High School, filming skits and posting them on YouTube. One of his longtime friends is Eduardo Franco, who played Argyle on the Netflix hit "Stranger Things."