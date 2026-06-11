What's Up Yuma? Radio- Nichole Roedder is more than just a pretty face

Nichole Roedder owns the Healthy Her gym for women in Yuma. She also co-hosts events with Jonny Porter and handles the VIP section and ring girls for Yuma Fight League.

Roedder joined What's Up Yuma? Radio today with guest co-host Stephanie Lopez. We'll have her on as a guest next Tuesday.

You can watch the video interview on the KAWC pages on YouTube or Facebook. Stay tuned as we will post the audio here as soon as possible.