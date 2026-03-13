What's Up Yuma? Radio - Yendi Parker: Teacher at Yuma Catholic High School, President of the Yuma County Republican Women's Club, and 3rd Vice President of the Arizona Federation of Republican Women

Yendi Parker was born in La Habana, Cuba and came to the United States at age 11 as a political refugee when her family was granted visas through a lottery program. That journey shaped her deep appreciation for freedom and her passion for civic engagement. Today she is a teacher at Yuma Catholic High School and serves as President of the Yuma County Republican Women’s Club as well as Vice President on the state board of the Arizona Federation of Republican Women. Yendi has also served on the Yuma County Attorney’s Community Justice Board and currently serves on the Arizona Supreme Court Foster Care Review Board, advocating for youth and families in the foster care system while encouraging leadership and civic participation in the community.
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.