What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Coach Joel Prickett makes Champions in softball and life

By Jonny Porter,
Veronica Shorr
Published January 27, 2026 at 2:30 PM MST
Joel Prickett is the head softball coach for the Arizona Western College Matadors and is entering his second year leading the program. After being hired in May of 2024 with just six players signed, Coach Prickett quickly built a roster that went on to win the Region 1 Championship and earn a trip to the NJCAA National Tournament. With more than 26 years of collegiate coaching experience and over 760 career wins, Prickett brings a proven track record of winning, player development, and graduating student-athletes while building championship culture wherever he goes. The AWC Softball schedule can be found here.

Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Veronica Shorr
Nonprofit executive and strategic community leader with 20+ years of experience driving organizational effectiveness, systems change, and community impact.
