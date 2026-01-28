What's Up Yuma? Radio - Shanen Aranmór empowers people with Wellness and Welding

Shanen Aranmór is an educator, Certified Welding Inspector and national presenter who took an unconventional path into the skilled trades after leaving a career in academia. She’s the founder of Weld Like A Girl, where she works with people of all ages through welding education, community projects and certification services. Today, her work also includes Welder Corps, a job-readiness program focused on veterans and their families while addressing the skilled trades gap. She also hosts , The Money Machine, a program about trades.