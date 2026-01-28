© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Cris Drewek steps into the scene with the Yuma Community Theater

By Jonny Porter,
Veronica Shorr
Published January 28, 2026 at 12:40 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Cris Drewek, is a creative and performer whose journey to Yuma began through community and collaboration. Since arriving, he’s become deeply involved with Yuma Community Theater, not only acting in multiple productions but also helping build sets behind the scenes. His work with YCT reflects a hands-on commitment to storytelling, craftsmanship and strengthening local arts through true community involvement. Today’s conversation dives into purpose, creative work that matters and why building — whether with metal or on a stage — can change lives and communities.

Thank You toTaco Lab, who surprised us with a snack.

What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?
