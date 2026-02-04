© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Tom Hurt, Yuma County School Superintendent

By Jonny Porter,
Veronica Shorr
Published February 4, 2026 at 12:45 PM MST
Tom Hurt is the Yuma County School Superintendent and a longtime educator whose career has spanned decades in classrooms, campuses, and district leadership. From serving as a principal at Vista High School to helping shape academic systems across multiple school districts, Tom has focused on one thing throughout his career: improving how schools serve students. In today’s conversation, we’re talking about academic leadership, his time at Vista High School, and the implementation of block scheduling — why it mattered, what problems it was designed to solve, and how changing the structure of the school day can impact student engagement and learning. We’re also diving into his current role as superintendent and the challenges and opportunities facing schools across Yuma County.

Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Veronica Shorr
Nonprofit executive and strategic community leader with 20+ years of experience driving organizational effectiveness, systems change, and community impact.
