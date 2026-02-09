© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Courtney Fisher Sellers of Desert Buzz Cafe, Border Grinds, Pueblo Pizza, and FNL

By Jonny Porter
Published February 9, 2026 at 11:40 AM MST
Courtney Fisher Sellers is a business owner, mom of four adult children and the heart behind Desert Buzz Café, Border Grinds, Pueblo Pizza and FNL in San Luis. Beyond business, Courtney is open about mental health, vulnerability and the courage it takes to keep showing up. Her story centers on healing, compassion and connection, and using her voice to remind others they are seen, they matter and they don’t have to walk alone. We’re diving into mental health, resilience, leadership and leading with honesty.

