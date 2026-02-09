What's Up Yuma? Radio - Isaac Liggett, Owner of Liggett Electrical and Vice President of the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association

Born in Ventura and raised in Yuma, Isaac Liggett is the owner of Liggett Electrical Services and Vice President of the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association. From growing up with a single mom working multiple jobs, navigating continuation school, and working multiple jobs as a teenager, he found direction through the trades. Isaac entered the IBEW apprenticeship, built real skills, started his own company in 2014 and now focuses on opening doors for youth through hands-on career and trades opportunities. We’re talking work ethic, second chances, entrepreneurship and why the trades can change lives.