© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Isaac Liggett, Owner of Liggett Electrical and Vice President of the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association

By Jonny Porter
Published February 9, 2026 at 11:35 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Born in Ventura and raised in Yuma, Isaac Liggett is the owner of Liggett Electrical Services and Vice President of the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association. From growing up with a single mom working multiple jobs, navigating continuation school, and working multiple jobs as a teenager, he found direction through the trades. Isaac entered the IBEW apprenticeship, built real skills, started his own company in 2014 and now focuses on opening doors for youth through hands-on career and trades opportunities. We’re talking work ethic, second chances, entrepreneurship and why the trades can change lives.

Tags
What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Latest Episodes