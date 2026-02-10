© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Jerry Cabrera and Aaron Ruiz of Elevate Southwest

By Jonny Porter
Published February 10, 2026 at 11:57 AM MST
Elevate Southwest President and CEO Jerry Cabrera and Entrepreneurship & Innovation Coordinator Aaron Ruiz join us in the studio. Aaron Ruiz is the driving force behind Elevate Southwest and one of the leaders helping ignite STEM education and innovation in Yuma County. Through initiatives like AZ Tech Week, Aaron is working to connect students, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations to real-world opportunities in technology, workforce development and education. With events happening the week of April 7th, we’re talking AZ Tech Week, community-led innovation, youth exposure to STEM careers, pitch events, tours, hands-on experiences and why it takes the entire community to build the future of Yuma.

