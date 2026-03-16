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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Kayla Moran and Miriam Limon of Onvida Health

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published March 16, 2026 at 12:29 PM MST
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Kayla Moran and Miriam Limon work on the team at Onvida Health to let the public know about news and events like the recent teddy bear delivery by a local classic car club.

Moran is a public relations specialist with Onvida Health and a proud Yuma native.

A graduate of Gila Ridge High School, she attended Arizona Western College and is currently continuing her studies through ASU Local.

Moran also serves as a board member for NexGen where she helps support and develop young professionals and emerging leaders in the community.

She joins us to talk about her role in public relations, connecting healthcare organizations with the public and why investing in the next generation of leaders in Yuma matters.

Limon is a marketing Strategist with Onvida Health and a lifelong Yuma resident with more than 20 years of experience in marketing across the private and public sectors.

A Cibola High School graduate and Arizona Western College alum, she is deeply involved in the community through her service on several local boards including the Education Foundation of Yuma County, First Things First Yuma Regional Council and the Children’s Museum of Yuma County.

Limon joins us to talk about growing up in Yuma, her work helping connect the community with important health care resources and her passion for supporting local children and education.

Onvida Health is an underwriter for KAWC.

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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
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