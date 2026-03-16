What's Up Yuma? Radio - Kayla Moran and Miriam Limon of Onvida Health

Kayla Moran and Miriam Limon work on the team at Onvida Health to let the public know about news and events like the recent teddy bear delivery by a local classic car club.

Moran is a public relations specialist with Onvida Health and a proud Yuma native.

A graduate of Gila Ridge High School, she attended Arizona Western College and is currently continuing her studies through ASU Local.

Moran also serves as a board member for NexGen where she helps support and develop young professionals and emerging leaders in the community.

She joins us to talk about her role in public relations, connecting healthcare organizations with the public and why investing in the next generation of leaders in Yuma matters.

Limon is a marketing Strategist with Onvida Health and a lifelong Yuma resident with more than 20 years of experience in marketing across the private and public sectors.

A Cibola High School graduate and Arizona Western College alum, she is deeply involved in the community through her service on several local boards including the Education Foundation of Yuma County, First Things First Yuma Regional Council and the Children’s Museum of Yuma County.

Limon joins us to talk about growing up in Yuma, her work helping connect the community with important health care resources and her passion for supporting local children and education.

Onvida Health is an underwriter for KAWC.