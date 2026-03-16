What's Up Yuma? Radio- Rudy Molina, founder of Dune Sea Grappling Club

Rudy Molina is the founder of Dune Sea Grappling Club, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academy focused on disciplined training, personal growth and building a strong community through martial arts.

Beyond the mats, Rudy is also a longtime figure in Yuma’s hip hop culture as a rapper, DJ and member of Dune Sea Crew, helping organize events centered around music, graffiti and breakdancing that have helped shape the local scene.

He joins us to talk about his roots in Yuma, his journey through hip hop culture, his brother Richard Molina’s fight at YFL8 this past weekend and the mission behind Dune Sea Grappling Club.