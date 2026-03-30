What's Up Yuma? Radio - Aimee Dzioba, founder of Desert Witchy Chix

Aimee Dzioba is the founder of Desert Witchy Chix in Yuma. It's a retail space with custom, handmade pagan and norse home decor, witchcraft tools and supplies.

Dzioba joins us in the studio with her dog Bruce to talk about her journey into integrative healing arts, how her background in psychology and hypnotherapy intersects with spiritual tools and how practices like mindfulness, herbal traditions and intuition can support self-awareness and personal growth.