What's Up Yuma? Radio - Lt. Emmanuel Botello, San Luis Police Dept.

Since joining the San Luis Police Department in March 2009, Lieutenant Emmanuel Botello has become a cornerstone of local law enforcement.

With a career spanning 18 years, Botello has served in almost every capacity—from the high-speed demands of the bike patrol and the traffic enforcement unit to the specialized grit of the Arizona state gang unit. Now a seasoned leader and Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command graduate, he sits down with us to discuss what life is really like in the expanding border city of San Luis, which was recently named the safest city in Arizona based on FBI crime data.