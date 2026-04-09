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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Lt. Emmanuel Botello, San Luis Police Dept.

By Victor Calderón,
Alexandra Rangel
Published April 9, 2026 at 1:38 PM MST
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Since joining the San Luis Police Department in March 2009, Lieutenant Emmanuel Botello has become a cornerstone of local law enforcement.

With a career spanning 18 years, Botello has served in almost every capacity—from the high-speed demands of the bike patrol and the traffic enforcement unit to the specialized grit of the Arizona state gang unit. Now a seasoned leader and Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command graduate, he sits down with us to discuss what life is really like in the expanding border city of San Luis, which was recently named the safest city in Arizona based on FBI crime data.

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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
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