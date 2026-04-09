© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

Armando Esparza,Economic Development Director for the City of San Luis

By Victor Calderón,
Alexandra Rangel
Published April 9, 2026 at 2:07 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Armando Esparza has served as the Director of Economic Development and Government Affairs since 2023.

Esparza, a native of San Luis, Arizona, brought extensive experience in business analytics, small business, marketing and rural development to his position. He works with leaders in the private and public sector to create opportunities for investors, entrepreneurs and workers. New businesses like the second Goodwill store increase pedestrian traffic and help the city grow.

Information about the Asado and Brew Festival can be found here: https://sanluisaz.gov/.../annual_events/asado_brew_festival

Tags
What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?San Luis Economy
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
Latest Episodes