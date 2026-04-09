Armando Esparza,Economic Development Director for the City of San Luis

Armando Esparza has served as the Director of Economic Development and Government Affairs since 2023.

Esparza, a native of San Luis, Arizona, brought extensive experience in business analytics, small business, marketing and rural development to his position. He works with leaders in the private and public sector to create opportunities for investors, entrepreneurs and workers. New businesses like the second Goodwill store increase pedestrian traffic and help the city grow.

Information about the Asado and Brew Festival can be found here: https://sanluisaz.gov/.../annual_events/asado_brew_festival

