What's Up Yuma? Radio- Matias Rosales, real estate agent, Realty ONE

Matias Rosales is a real estate agent with Realty ONE Group Gateway in Yuma.

Rosales also served on San Luis City Council for 12 years. After two years out of council, he's running for mayor.

Rosales and his family moved to San Luis from Long Beach, Calif. about 22 years ago when he opened a video and phone store here.

He said San Luis residents encouraged him to run for the council. Two years ago, when Rosales did not run for re-election, his son Esteban, now 26, was elected to the San Luis council. Esteban Rosales was a guest on What's Up Yuma? Radio on Nov. 13, 2025.

Also running for San Luis mayor as of Tuesday are current Councilman Tadeo De La Hoya, James Allen Jr. and Jarmy Rodriguez. There are nine candidates for three open council seats.

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Matias Rosales has also served on the Greater Yuma Port Authority, the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission and as a wish granter for the Make A Wish Foundation.