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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Matias Rosales, real estate agent, Realty ONE

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published April 14, 2026 at 12:19 PM MST
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Matias Rosales, center, is a real estate agent with Realty ONE Group Gateway. He has also served on the San Luis City Council and is running for mayor.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Matias Rosales, center, is a real estate agent with Realty ONE Group Gateway. He has also served on the San Luis City Council and is running for mayor.

Matias Rosales is a real estate agent with Realty ONE Group Gateway in Yuma.

Rosales also served on San Luis City Council for 12 years. After two years out of council, he's running for mayor.

Rosales and his family moved to San Luis from Long Beach, Calif. about 22 years ago when he opened a video and phone store here.

He said San Luis residents encouraged him to run for the council. Two years ago, when Rosales did not run for re-election, his son Esteban, now 26, was elected to the San Luis council. Esteban Rosales was a guest on What's Up Yuma? Radio on Nov. 13, 2025.

Also running for San Luis mayor as of Tuesday are current Councilman Tadeo De La Hoya, James Allen Jr. and Jarmy Rodriguez. There are nine candidates for three open council seats.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: If you are an official candidate for this or any elected office in Yuma County or La Paz County and would like to be on What's Up Yuma? Radio, please contact us at whatsupyumaradio@gmail.com. We do not make endorsements.)

Matias Rosales has also served on the Greater Yuma Port Authority, the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission and as a wish granter for the Make A Wish Foundation.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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