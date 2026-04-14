Yuma County Nurses Foundation gala to honor community nurses May 2
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Kristie Wright and Julie Moreno of the Yuma County Nurses Foundation and Cassie Mueller from Onvida Health invite you to "An Evening in Hollywood" gala to honor nurses May 2 at the Quechan Resort.
Wright is the treasurer for the YCNF and Moreno is on the sponsorship committee. Mueller is a senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Onvida.
At the gala, the nursing stars of Yuma including the Nurse of the Year will be recognized.
Bridgett Allen, a nurse practitioner in Onvida's cancer center, won Nurse of the Year last year.
Information at yumanurses.com.
Our guests today say if you are a patient, please be patient with nurses and hospital staff.