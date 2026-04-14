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What's Up Yuma? Radio

Yuma County Nurses Foundation gala to honor community nurses May 2

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published April 14, 2026 at 12:20 PM MST
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Kristie Wright, second from left, treasurer, Yuma County Nurses Foundation; Cassie Mueller, DNP, RN, senior vice president and Chief Nursing Officer, Onvida Health and Julie Moreno, RN, YCNF Sponsorship Committee
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Kristie Wright, second from left, treasurer, Yuma County Nurses Foundation; Cassie Mueller, DNP, RN, senior vice president and Chief Nursing Officer, Onvida Health and Julie Moreno, RN, YCNF Sponsorship Committee

Kristie Wright and Julie Moreno of the Yuma County Nurses Foundation and Cassie Mueller from Onvida Health invite you to "An Evening in Hollywood" gala to honor nurses May 2 at the Quechan Resort.

Wright is the treasurer for the YCNF and Moreno is on the sponsorship committee. Mueller is a senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Onvida.

At the gala, the nursing stars of Yuma including the Nurse of the Year will be recognized.
Bridgett Allen, a nurse practitioner in Onvida's cancer center, won Nurse of the Year last year.

Information at yumanurses.com.

Our guests today say if you are a patient, please be patient with nurses and hospital staff.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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