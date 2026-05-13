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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Angelica Roldan, San Luis Parks and Recreation

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published May 13, 2026 at 1:30 PM MST
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Angelica Roldan is the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of San Luis.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Angelica Roldan is the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of San Luis.

Angelica Roldan is the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of San Luis.

We talked about how she has also worked in youth programs including the Chicanos Por La Causa Migrant Head Start program. Roldan was the first events coordinator for the City of Somerton.

Angelica helped start events in Somerton and San Luis, including the Asado and Brew Festival. She and and her team are getting ready for summer programs and events including the 4th of July celebration.

What's Up Yuma? Radio
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
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