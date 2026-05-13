What's Up Yuma? Radio- Angelica Roldan, San Luis Parks and Recreation

Angelica Roldan is the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of San Luis.

We talked about how she has also worked in youth programs including the Chicanos Por La Causa Migrant Head Start program. Roldan was the first events coordinator for the City of Somerton.

Angelica helped start events in Somerton and San Luis, including the Asado and Brew Festival. She and and her team are getting ready for summer programs and events including the 4th of July celebration.