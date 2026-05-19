What's Up Yuma? Radio- Matt Southmayd and Briana Smith, Onvida Health

We're filling in for regular host Jonny Porter today. He's working on his business What's Up Media and lowkey recovering from the Building An Empire event Saturday. (Stay tuned to KAWC for more on that).

Our first guests today were Matt Southmayd and Briana Smith from Onvida Health.

(Onvida is an underwriter for KAWC and KOFA Border Radio.)

Southmayd is the nursing director of stroke and neurology at Onvida. He recently accepted an award from Nursegrid, which named Onvida a Great Workplace for Nurses. That award is based on feedback from frontline nurses.

Smith was recently named the winner of the Clinical Nurse Excellence Award from the Yuma County Nurses Foundation. Also recognized at their May 2 gala were Ha'ani Patchen, nurse educator at Onvida with the Excellence in Nursing Mentorship Award and Kristin Parra, chief executive officer at Yuma Rehab Hospital with the Excellence in Nursing Leadership.