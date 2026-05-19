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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Matt Southmayd and Briana Smith, Onvida Health

By Victor Calderón,
Alexandra Rangel
Published May 19, 2026 at 12:02 PM MST
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Matt Southmayd and Briana Smith of Onvida Health joined Victor and co-host Alexandra today on What's Up Yuma? Radio.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Matt Southmayd and Briana Smith of Onvida Health joined Victor and co-host Alexandra today on What's Up Yuma? Radio.

We're filling in for regular host Jonny Porter today. He's working on his business What's Up Media and lowkey recovering from the Building An Empire event Saturday. (Stay tuned to KAWC for more on that).

Our first guests today were Matt Southmayd and Briana Smith from Onvida Health.

(Onvida is an underwriter for KAWC and KOFA Border Radio.)

Southmayd is the nursing director of stroke and neurology at Onvida. He recently accepted an award from Nursegrid, which named Onvida a Great Workplace for Nurses. That award is based on feedback from frontline nurses.

Smith was recently named the winner of the Clinical Nurse Excellence Award from the Yuma County Nurses Foundation. Also recognized at their May 2 gala were Ha'ani Patchen, nurse educator at Onvida with the Excellence in Nursing Mentorship Award and Kristin Parra, chief executive officer at Yuma Rehab Hospital with the Excellence in Nursing Leadership.

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What's Up Yuma? Radio Onvida HealthNurse StoriesNursesNurse Appreciation WeekNursing student
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
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