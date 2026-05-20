What's Up Yuma? Radio- Lindsay Elk, Relay For Life Yuma Survivor Gala

Lindsay Elk is the lead for the Relay For Life Yuma Survivor and Caregiver Gala June 7. She is co-lead of Relay For Life Yuma County, which is held every March raising money to help the American Cancer Society.

Elk is also the founder and owner of Autumn & Elk Bespoke Events, a full-service event planning company from galas to professional business lunches.

She is an ambassador for the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, welcoming new small business owners and hosting ribbon cutting ceremonies.