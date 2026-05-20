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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Lindsay Elk, Relay For Life Yuma Survivor Gala

By Victor Calderón
Published May 20, 2026 at 3:35 PM MST
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Lindsay Elk is the lead for the 2026 Relay For Life Yuma Survivor and Caregiver Gala June 7.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Lindsay Elk is the lead for the 2026 Relay For Life Yuma Survivor and Caregiver Gala June 7.

Lindsay Elk is the lead for the Relay For Life Yuma Survivor and Caregiver Gala June 7. She is co-lead of Relay For Life Yuma County, which is held every March raising money to help the American Cancer Society.

Elk is also the founder and owner of Autumn & Elk Bespoke Events, a full-service event planning company from galas to professional business lunches.

She is an ambassador for the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, welcoming new small business owners and hosting ribbon cutting ceremonies.

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What's Up Yuma? Radio Relay For Life YumaYuma County Chamber of Commerce
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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