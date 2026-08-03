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Jazz Straightahead with Doc Jazz

KAWC Jazz Straightahead with Doc Jazz Saturday 08012026

By Cary "Doc Jazz" Meister
Published August 3, 2026 at 11:38 AM MST

Host Doc Jazz plays music by Pamela Stanley,
Conrad Herwig, Gaea Schell, and more.

Jazz Straightahead with Doc Jazz
Cary "Doc Jazz" Meister
Doc Jazz originally wanted to host a classical music program on KAWC, but since that didn't fit with the format at the time, he started hosting jazz. Now, one of the longtime voices of KAWC, Doc Jazz hosts Jazz Straightahead every Saturday afternoon from noon-2pm, only on KAWC-FM 88.9. Occasionally, Doc Jazz will digress into jazz-related and other improvisatory musics (blues, Afro-Cuban, Brazilian, and various other ethnicities), and two features within the show are Jazz West to East, a calendar of the jazz scene in southern California and Arizona and Yuma Jazz Calendar, which highlights what's going on in all the Jazz in Yuma, Arizona.
See stories by Cary "Doc Jazz" Meister