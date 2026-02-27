C.W. McGraw Elementary

Search Query
Show Search
About Us
Our People
CPB and FCC Compliance
Careers
Federal Funding FAQ
Our People
CPB and FCC Compliance
Careers
Federal Funding FAQ
Schedule
News 88.9 FM Schedule
Border Radio 94.7 FM Schedule
News 88.9 FM Schedule
Border Radio 94.7 FM Schedule
KAWC/KOFA Shows
Arizona Edition
Educating Yuma
KAWC's The Hot Spot
Jazz Straightahead with Doc Jazz
What's Up Yuma? Radio
The Bridge
Crossing Borders
KOFA's Midday Music
K-Pop 4 Border
KOFA's Mixtape with Ja
KOFA's Bonus Smiles
Archives
Arizona Science Desk
The Field from KAWC
Matador Memories
Report for America
Siendo Primero
KOFA Sounds of the Desert Podcast
Thu Live
Western Voice Radio
Work Stories
Arizona Edition
Educating Yuma
KAWC's The Hot Spot
Jazz Straightahead with Doc Jazz
What's Up Yuma? Radio
The Bridge
Crossing Borders
KOFA's Midday Music
K-Pop 4 Border
KOFA's Mixtape with Ja
KOFA's Bonus Smiles
Archives
Arizona Science Desk
The Field from KAWC
Matador Memories
Report for America
Siendo Primero
KOFA Sounds of the Desert Podcast
Thu Live
Western Voice Radio
Work Stories
Podcasts
Arizona Edition
KAWC's The Hot Spot
Siendo Primero Podcast
What's Up Yuma? Radio
Educating Yuma
KOFA's Bonus Smiles
Arizona Edition
KAWC's The Hot Spot
Siendo Primero Podcast
What's Up Yuma? Radio
Educating Yuma
KOFA's Bonus Smiles
News
KAWC Updates
NPR Top News
Arizona Edition
KAWC Student Newsroom
Education Solutions
Sense of Place
KAWC Updates
NPR Top News
Arizona Edition
KAWC Student Newsroom
Education Solutions
Sense of Place
Events
Spirited Discussions
Spirited Discussions
Support
Donate Your Car
Underwriting
Day Sponsors
Give Online
Donate Your Car
Underwriting
Day Sponsors
Give Online
Contact Us
Listen Live
Border Radio
© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KAWC NPR/BBC News and Information
On Air
Now Playing
KOFA Border Radio
All Streams
About Us
Our People
CPB and FCC Compliance
Careers
Federal Funding FAQ
Our People
CPB and FCC Compliance
Careers
Federal Funding FAQ
Schedule
News 88.9 FM Schedule
Border Radio 94.7 FM Schedule
News 88.9 FM Schedule
Border Radio 94.7 FM Schedule
KAWC/KOFA Shows
Arizona Edition
Educating Yuma
KAWC's The Hot Spot
Jazz Straightahead with Doc Jazz
What's Up Yuma? Radio
The Bridge
Crossing Borders
KOFA's Midday Music
K-Pop 4 Border
KOFA's Mixtape with Ja
KOFA's Bonus Smiles
Archives
Arizona Science Desk
The Field from KAWC
Matador Memories
Report for America
Siendo Primero
KOFA Sounds of the Desert Podcast
Thu Live
Western Voice Radio
Work Stories
Arizona Edition
Educating Yuma
KAWC's The Hot Spot
Jazz Straightahead with Doc Jazz
What's Up Yuma? Radio
The Bridge
Crossing Borders
KOFA's Midday Music
K-Pop 4 Border
KOFA's Mixtape with Ja
KOFA's Bonus Smiles
Archives
Arizona Science Desk
The Field from KAWC
Matador Memories
Report for America
Siendo Primero
KOFA Sounds of the Desert Podcast
Thu Live
Western Voice Radio
Work Stories
Podcasts
Arizona Edition
KAWC's The Hot Spot
Siendo Primero Podcast
What's Up Yuma? Radio
Educating Yuma
KOFA's Bonus Smiles
Arizona Edition
KAWC's The Hot Spot
Siendo Primero Podcast
What's Up Yuma? Radio
Educating Yuma
KOFA's Bonus Smiles
News
KAWC Updates
NPR Top News
Arizona Edition
KAWC Student Newsroom
Education Solutions
Sense of Place
KAWC Updates
NPR Top News
Arizona Edition
KAWC Student Newsroom
Education Solutions
Sense of Place
Events
Spirited Discussions
Spirited Discussions
Support
Donate Your Car
Underwriting
Day Sponsors
Give Online
Donate Your Car
Underwriting
Day Sponsors
Give Online
Contact Us
Listen Live
Border Radio
C.W. McGraw Elementary