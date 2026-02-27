McGraw Elementary transforms 3rd graders into published authors

At C.W. McGraw Elementary, 3rd graders were learning to write fables, creating short stories that share a moral. But they not only wrote them, they became published authors, too.

According to a press release from Yuma School District One, teachers Valeria Andrade and Irasema Becerra had been working on the writing unit when they received a flyer from Studentreasures Publishing.

Studentreasures Publishing offers classrooms the opportunity to publish a free class book, so Andrade and Becerra took them up on the offer.

Each student hand wrote and illustrated their own story, crafting fables that teach the lessons they found most important. These lessons ranged from teaching kindness and honesty to perseverance.

“The stories are a true reflection of our students’ voices,” Andrade said. “They worked hard, and once they realized their book would actually be printed and published, they were so excited. One student even said, ‘I feel like I’m famous!’”

After months of work, the books arrived and the students' labor culminated in a special book signing event for families, where they read excerpts, signed copies and celebrated the accomplishment.

While only one free class copy was provided, Andrade hopes to expand access next year through fundraising or PTO collaboration so that more families can receive a book of their own.

“Seeing students’ faces light up when they saw their story was in a real book was unforgettable,” she said. “We hope to build on this success next year and give even more students the chance to share their stories.”

Per District One, the publication project strengthened writing skills for the kids and provided an extra challenge for students still developing English fluency. Teachers provided small-group support and translation help to ensure every student’s story could be shared.

English Language Learner students make up a significant portion of K-12 students in Yuma County, meaning that immersive projects are especially meaningful for Yuma students.

But regardless of language fluency, reading and writing are typically considered critical skills in primary grades. Educators often point to third-grade reading proficiency as a key milestone, as research links it to later academic success.

At McGraw, the latest school report card from the Arizona Department of Education shows 3rd grade reading is on the mend after dropping in 2021 and again in 2023.

Education Forward Arizona Data from the Arizona Department of Education shows that while 3rd grade reading in Yuma County is currently below the state average, C.W. McGraw 3rd graders are performing above the county average. Graph represents the percentage of 3rd grade students who scored Proficient or Highly Proficient on the Arizona Academic Standards Assessment (AASA) 3rd grade English language arts assessment.

Overall, Yuma County 3rd graders have yet to match the state average for reading proficiency, but McGraw students have been exceeding the county average since 2019.

For families interested in trying out Andrade and Becerra's idea at home to boost their child's reading and writing skills, Studentreasures Publishing also has free classroom resources on their site.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

