Enrollment opens for 2026–27 school year at Yuma District One, Crane School District

Enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year is open at two of Yuma County’s biggest elementary districts now.

At Yuma School District One, the first day of classes is Monday, Aug. 3. The district is currently accepting students for preschool through 8th grade.

“At District One, we’re preparing students not only for academic success, but for a lifetime of growth and leadership,” said Superintendent Denis Ponder. “We’re proud to provide an environment where students can explore their interests, challenge themselves, and build a strong foundation for the future. We’re excited to welcome new and returning families for a school year filled with inspiration and opportunities.”

District One prides itself on offering rigorous academics and enrichment opportunities, like student government, sports, art, music, physical education and before- and after-school programs.

To apply, visit yuma.org/registration or contact your school’s office. For questions, call 928-502-4300 or reach out directly to any district school at yuma.org/our-schools .

At Crane Elementary School District, families will be able to learn a little more about schools through the Explore Night registration event series.

Starting today, Feb. 23, parents will be able to meet with teachers and principals, and ask questions about curriculum, programs and transportation. Families can register their children at these events or online at craneschools.org .

Explore Nights’ locations and dates are as follows:

Monday, Feb. 23 – Pueblo Elementary, 6:00–7:00 p.m., 2803 W. 20th Street



Tuesday, Feb. 24 – Salida del Sol Elementary, 6:00–7:00 p.m., 910 S. Avenue C



Wednesday, Feb. 25 – Mesquite Elementary, 6:00–7:00 p.m., 4451 W. 28th Street



Thursday, Feb. 26 – Ronald Reagan Elementary, 6:00–7:00 p.m., 3200 W. 16th Street



Monday, March 2 – Gary A. Knox Elementary, 6:00–7:00 p.m., 2926 S. 21st Drive



Tuesday, March 3 – H.L. Suverkrup Elementary, 6:00–7:00 p.m., 1590 S. Avenue C



Wednesday, March 4 – Valley Horizon Elementary, 6:00–7:00 p.m., 4501 W. 20th Street



Tuesday, March 10 – Centennial Middle School, 6:00–7:00 p.m., 2650 W. 20th Street



Wednesday, March 12 – Crane Middle School, 6:00–7:00 p.m., 4450 W. 32nd Street

As a district, Crane prides itself on providing a "student-centered education that supports academic excellence, personal growth, and lifelong learning."

Crane’s first day of classes is Monday, July 27, and they’re currently accepting students for preschool through 8th grade.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.