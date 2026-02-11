City of Yuma to launch new Youth Government Program this summer

This summer, the City of Yuma is launching a new civics education program. For six weeks from June 2 through July 14, Yuma youth will have the opportunity to learn how local government works while building leadership skills.

Known as the Youth Government Program, it’s open to students who will be high school juniors or seniors during the 2026-2027 school year. Students must reside within the city limits to be eligible.

“I’m thrilled about the launch of our first-ever Youth Government Program here in Yuma,” said Councilmember Chris Morris. “This inaugural initiative will give high school juniors and seniors a hands-on window into how our city runs, while equipping them with public speaking, problem-solving, and a real chance to present ideas directly to city leadership. By empowering our youth, we are shaping the future of Yuma.”

According to the City of Yuma, participants will gain a behind-the-scenes look at city operations through hands-on experiences at Yuma City Hall and various city departments. Sessions will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon,

Participation will be limited to 20 students so admission will be competitive. Interviews will be part of the process, which is designed to identify youth who demonstrate a strong interest in civic leadership, community involvement and commitment to active engagement throughout the program. Students will need to apply by Saturday, Feb. 28 for consideration.

During the six-week program, participants will meet the mayor, city council members and department directors. They’ll be shadowing the police, fire, public works and parks and recreation departments among others, too. And students will also work in teams to identify a local community issue and create a youth-led solution, culminating in a group presentation to city leadership.

To further encourage civic engagement, the program will have students attend city council meetings, participate in community engagement activities and receive mentorship from city staff.

“Launching this youth government program is about giving young people a real voice in the decisions that shape their lives and their city,” said Councilmember Carol Smith. “As a nurse, educator, and a mom, I know that when we invest in leadership, civic literacy, and compassion early, we build healthier communities for generations to come. This program is a promise to our young people that their ideas matter and their leadership is needed right now.”

Applications are now open, and interested students are encouraged to apply early. The application deadline is Saturday, Feb. 28. To apply, visit here . For more information, contact City of Yuma Communications Manager Jen Miller at 928-373-5016 or jennifer.miller@yumaaz.gov .

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.