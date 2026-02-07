© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

High School Walkouts, Pro Wrestling and Being "First Gen"

By Sisko J. Stargazer,
Alexandra RangelVictor CalderónSaghey BarcenasMelanie Ruiz Lopez
Published February 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM MST
Many students across schools were sign waving Mexican flags as many of them have relatives and loved ones from the bordering country.
Many students across schools were sign waving Mexican flags as many of them have relatives and loved ones from the bordering country.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
JP James is the first ever Attitude Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion.
JP James is the first ever Attitude Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion.
Victor Calderón/KAWC

In this week's Arizona Edition, high school students across Yuma County walked out of school en masse Tuesday to protest ICE. KAWC followed them to learn why.

Plus, take a listen in on Attitude Pro Wrestling, a Yuma-based wrestling promotion, and a feature from our latest Siendo Primero on being a first generation college student.

Arizona Edition EducationU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)ICEStudent WalkoutsYUHSDYuma Union High School DistrictYuma County RepublicansAttitude Pro Wrestlingpro wrestlingFirst-Generation
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
Alexandra Rangel
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Saghey Barcenas
Melanie Ruiz Lopez
