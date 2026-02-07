High School Walkouts, Pro Wrestling and Being "First Gen"
1 of 2 — IMG_9597.jpg
Many students across schools were sign waving Mexican flags as many of them have relatives and loved ones from the bordering country.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
2 of 2 — Attitude Pro Wrestling.jpeg
JP James is the first ever Attitude Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
In this week's Arizona Edition, high school students across Yuma County walked out of school en masse Tuesday to protest ICE. KAWC followed them to learn why.
Plus, take a listen in on Attitude Pro Wrestling, a Yuma-based wrestling promotion, and a feature from our latest Siendo Primero on being a first generation college student.