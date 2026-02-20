As Colorado River decisions loom, San Luis student urges reform at Arizona Capitol

The Colorado River supplies water to millions of people and vast agricultural areas across the Southwest, including Arizona. But the river now carries less water than it did when states divided it up a century ago.

That prompted one San Luis High School student to Arizona’s Capitol to advocate for better stewardship of the river’s water.

The student, Junior Figueroa, has grown concerned over declining water levels since he visited the Grand Canyon last fall for Latino Conservation Week. During that trip, he joined Rural Arizona Engagement on a whitewater rafting trip down the Colorado River.

“Learning more about [the Grand Canyon] gave me a better idea of what’s going on with the decrease in water levels in the Colorado River,” he said. “It led me to want to advocate for water sustainability.”

On Feb. 11, Figueroa traveled up to Phoenix for Environmental Day, a lobby day organized by the Sierra Club , an environmental organization.

Standing outside the Capitol, he outlined what’s at stake.

“The Colorado River is one of the most important water resources in the American Southwest,” he said. “It supplies water to nearly 40 million people across seven states and supports more than 5 million acres of farmland . Yet since the year 2000, the river's average flow has decreased by roughly 20% , driven by prolonged drought, rising temperatures, and increasing demand. This is not only a projection, it is our current reality.”

In Figueroa’s view, this issue is most relevant to Yuma County because of the economic role of its agricultural industry.

“It is one of the most productive agricultural regions in the nation, particularly through the winter months, supplying 90% of the leafy greens across the United States. This productivity is made possible almost entirely by water from the Colorado River,” he said. “When the river declines, Yuma declines, with consequences that reach far beyond county lines: reduced water availability, threatened crop yields, increasing production costs and [placing] thousands of agricultural jobs at risk.”

He noted that farm workers, food processors and local communities all depend on a stable agricultural system, so when water becomes uncertain, economic instability ensues — but the ripples don’t stop there.

“As water levels drop, ecosystems suffer, wetlands dry off, wildlife habitats disappear, and soil quality declines. Rural communities face increased competition for limited groundwater, often without sufficient regulation or long-term sustainability plans,” Figueroa said. “Without action, we risk not only environmental degradation, but widening inequality between those who can afford access to water and those who cannot. This crisis demands leadership.”

The student acknowledged that Arizona has made progress in managing water in the past. But given the severity of the situation today, “current conditions require strong, more comprehensive policies. We can no longer rely on outdated assumptions that water supplies will recover on their own. Conservation alone is not enough without accountability, enforcement and innovation.”

Figueroa offered five points of action:

Protect groundwater statewide

“We must end unregulated rural groundwater pumping by expanding groundwater management requirements beyond active management areas. All communities deserve protection, not just urban centers.”

Invest in sustainable practices

“Second, require sustainable agricultural water use by investing in incentivizing advanced irrigation technologies, water-efficient crops, and soil management practices that reduce waste while maintaining productivity.”

Expand water reuse and recycling infrastructure

“Treated wastewater should be viewed as a resource, not a liability. Increasing reuse can significantly reduce pressure on the Colorado River. The state should invest in rural communities in order to afford more advanced water treatment plants.”

Strengthen tribal collaborations

“Arizona must continue to be a leader in the Colorado River negotiation, honoring tribal water rights and working collaboratively to secure long term stability for the entire basin.”

Prioritize long-term planning over short-term fixes

“Climate resiliency water policies must be guided by science, data and equity, ensuring that future generations inherit a system that works.”



“The Colorado River has sustained Arizona for generations. Now it is our responsibility to sustain it,” Figueroa said. “The choices made in this building will determine whether communities like Yuma continue to thrive or are forced to adapt to preventable declines.

“Let us choose action, let us choose responsibility and let us choose a future where water security is not a privilege but is guaranteed.”

Since his speech, the seven basin states have missed a Feb. 14 deadline to reach an agreement on new rules for sharing mandatory water cuts after 2026, leaving the federal government poised to set how water reductions are shared. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is now considering five possible management plans .

Although Figueroa’s call to action was mainly directed at the Arizona Legislature, folks can follow in his footsteps and share their views. USBR is accepting public comments on its management plans through March 2.

Comments can be submitted by email at crbpost2026@usbr.gov , by phone at 602-609-6739, or by mail to:

Bureau of ReclamationAttn: BCOO-1000P.O. Box 61470Boulder City, NV 89006

More information is available on the Bureau of Reclamation’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement webpage .

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

