A series of lane restrictions will be coming to Interstate 8 in Yuma beginning Monday, Nov. 18. This means drivers should expect heavy delays and allow…
In a span of around 24 hours, Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Interstate 8 checkpoint and Dome Valley seized almost $450,000 worth of…
How does enforcement determine if someone is “too high” to drive?As scientists try to develop a reliable DUI test for marijuana, KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez…
The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun installation of weigh-in-motion sensors for commercial trucks on Yuma area roadways along with the…
If you drove in Yuma today, you probably encountered some road construction.KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez spoke to the Arizona Department of Transportation for…