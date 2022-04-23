'Wait Wait' for April 23, 2022: With Not My Job guest Stephen Merchant

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Stephen Merchant and panelists Faith Salie, Maz Jobrani and Ashley Ray. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Faces Fly Free; The Streaming Stream Runs Dry; They're Magically Nauseous

Panel Questions

A Welcome Sign

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about someone doing something 12,272 times, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Stephen Merchant about Thievin' Merchants

Stephen Merchant is the co-creator of some of the most influential comedies of all time, from The Office to Extras, but what does he know about unscrupulous businesses, aka Thievin' Merchants?

Panel Questions

Learning How to Walk; Nana Chic and An Actor with Serious Range

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Another Reason to Cover Your Mouth; Our Arteries Need a Break; and Pull Up a Chair and Win Gold!

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what Netflix will do to save itself.

