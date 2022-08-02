Two Democrats, four Republicans vying to become next Governor of Arizona

A hard-fought battle between Republican gubernatorial candidates led up to today’s primary election, but Democrats have some tough decisions to make too.

The smack-down between GOP frontrunner Kari Lake and Phoenix businesswoman Karin Taylor Robson captured headlines in the final weeks of campaigning.

Lake, a former TV news anchor, landed the coveted Trump endorsement.

Robson got the nod from former Vice President Mike Pence, and the rivalry was reborn.

While several other competitors left the race when winning seemed impossible, businessman Scott Neely and cookie baker Paola Tulliani-Zen have hung in there and remain on the primary ballot.

The campaign for the Democratic side of the ticket has been far less contentious.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who gained national notoriety in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, faces former Nogales mayor Marco Lopez on today’s primary ballot.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for complete election coverage.

