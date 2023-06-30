© 2023 KAWC
Yuma workforce accelerator for manufacturing training announced

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 30, 2023 at 11:37 AM MST
Manufacturing workers in the Yuma area will have a new training program locally to help them.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday announced new workforce partnerships to provide advanced skills training in rural communities, including in Yuma.

The new training programs, known as Future48 Workforce Accelerators, will launch in Yuma and Kingman. They’re the first of up to six new Workforce Accelerators to be overseen by the Arizona Commerce Authority in coordination with higher education and industry partners.

The Yuma Future48 Workforce Accelerator, launched in partnership with Arizona Western College, will offer workforce training in electrical technology, advanced manufacturing, broadband fiber optics and solar installation in support of the region’s aerospace and defense industries.

The partnership will include a 5,600-square-foot expansion of the Wellton Manufacturing Training Center on the AWC campus.

Industry partners will include TRAX International, the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, the General Motor Proving Grounds, the Gowan Company, Allo Fiber, D&H Electric, Sunray Electric and Yuma Electric.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón