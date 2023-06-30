Yuma workforce accelerator for manufacturing training announced

Manufacturing workers in the Yuma area will have a new training program locally to help them.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday announced new workforce partnerships to provide advanced skills training in rural communities, including in Yuma.

The new training programs, known as Future48 Workforce Accelerators, will launch in Yuma and Kingman. They’re the first of up to six new Workforce Accelerators to be overseen by the Arizona Commerce Authority in coordination with higher education and industry partners.

The Yuma Future48 Workforce Accelerator, launched in partnership with Arizona Western College, will offer workforce training in electrical technology, advanced manufacturing, broadband fiber optics and solar installation in support of the region’s aerospace and defense industries.

The partnership will include a 5,600-square-foot expansion of the Wellton Manufacturing Training Center on the AWC campus.

Industry partners will include TRAX International, the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, the General Motor Proving Grounds, the Gowan Company, Allo Fiber, D&H Electric, Sunray Electric and Yuma Electric.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.